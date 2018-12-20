This is where America's rich have moved

If you are among the 6.9 percent of American households raking in more than $200,000 a year, you might live in one of these neighborhoods.

Continue Reading Below

Bloomberg, along with the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, found that households making that minimum are more typically concentrated in certain regions across the country.

To figure out the locations, the report used calculations by the consulting firm Webster Pacific of areas that have shown the biggest increases in concentrations of $200,000-and-up earners from 2000 to 2017.

Here are the four biggest neighborhoods that are attracting the rich, according to Bloomberg.

1) Cook County, Illinois

Advertisement

Two neighborhoods on the outskirts of Chicago in Cook County are now home to the No. 1 and No. 7 fastest-growing concentrations of $200,000-plus households. Cabrini-Green, which was once notorious for violent crime and poverty, has skyrocketed 39 percent with big income earners, making it the No. 1 attraction for the rich. The second hotspot, which is located 20 miles to the north of Cook County, is The Glen, a suburb in Glenview, Illinois. The area used to be a Naval Air Station but has since been converted into hundreds of pricey condos, town houses and single-family homes.

2) Washington, D.C., suburbs

While Amazon’s headquarters sweepstakes definitely gave Arlington, Virginia, a big boost, it already ranked as the No. 2 spot for the highest earners even before the announcement was made. In fact, Washington, D.C., suburbs are home to four of the top 10 neighborhoods for the fastest-growing areas of high earners (Nos. 2, 3, 5 and 6). For example, single-family homes in the vicinity of Arlington have exploded in value since they were built in the 1990s, with home prices in Fairfax County more than doubling since 2000, with the average home selling for $565,509 in 2017, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.

3) Jacksonville, Florida, suburbs

A gated community in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, snags the No. 4 spot this year. In 2000, the area had a 20 percent concentration of the highest-earning Americans, but that number has now grown to more than 56 percent.

4) Houston, Texas

Oak Forest, a neighborhood outside Houston, has been rapidly growing as a hotspot for $200,000-plus households. Overall, the Houston metropolitan region has 10 tracts in the top 100 fastest-growing pockets of $200,000 households.