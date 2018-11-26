Cyber Monday deals for frugal shoppers

Cyber Monday is on, and deals abound for discerning customers ready to press “Complete Order” on their smartphone or computer screens.

Here are five discounted products from well-known online retailers.

Walmart.com is selling FIFA 19, Electronic Arts, Xbox One -- normally $59.99 -- for $29.

Kohls.com has a 20 percent discount on The Big One down alternative reversible comforter, available for $19.99.

Cabela’s, the big sports outfitter, slashed the cost of its Instinct Men’s Pursuitz Hunting Boots with GORE-TEX to $99.97 from $169.99.

Amazon’s virtual Apple store is live and there are assorted deals, including the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) with a silver case and white sport band for $80, down from $199.

Target is selling the Hewlett-Packard 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $179, down from $279.99.

If you’re looking for other items on sale and want to make sure you’re getting an authentic deal, here are two resources to check: Reviewed.com and BestBlackFriday.com.