Budget grocery chain ALDI plans to opens hundreds of U.S. stores amid recession fears

A popular budget-friendly supermarket chain is rolling out hundreds of new locations this year, as many Americans struggle financially after years of pandemic-related inflation.

In the company's Feb. 7 announcement, ALDI said that its 225 new locations will be spread across the U.S. with a heavy emphasis on the Southeast, breaking a previous company expansion record. The announcement came as ALDI continues to roll out its five-year strategy, which also involves converting 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations into ALDIs.

Last year, ALDI announced its plans to add 800 locations across the country by the end of 2028. The $9 billion expansion plan was publicized at the same time that the supermarket chain acquired Southeastern Grocers, along with its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners.

"This is the most stores ALDI will open in one year in its nearly 50-year U.S. history as more shoppers than ever look to save up to 36% on an average shopping trip," the latest statement read.

"As part of the strategy, ALDI has closed a transaction to divest approximately 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores that are not part of the ALDI conversion plan to a consortium including C&S Wholesale Grocers, Southeastern Grocers senior leadership and private investors," ALDI continued. "This transaction allows ALDI to create a focused conversion portfolio in the Southeast as it progresses its expansion plans across the country."

ALDI also reported an increase in popularity over the past six years, claiming that 25% of American households shop at its stores.

"More than one-in-four American households shop at ALDI for its affordable, quality groceries, which is double the amount from just six years ago," ALDI's statement read. "With shoppers saving money with every trip, more shoppers are flocking to ALDI than ever before."

ALDI estimates that 100 converted locations will re-open by the end of 2025. The supermarket will also add new stores in the Northeast and Midwest regions, along with "more stores in Southern California and Arizona, and enter new communities, like Las Vegas," the chain said.

In a statement, ALDI CEO Jason Hart said he was confident about a smooth transition between the grocery store brands.

"When we announced our acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, we shared that we intended for a meaningful number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to continue to operate, and we're delivering on that promise while also supporting ALDI growth," Hart said. "Over the last year, we've seen firsthand how C&S Wholesale Grocers, Southeastern Grocers and their teams have continued to deliver great quality, service and value to their customers, and we are confident they will lead the company successfully into its next chapter."

"Converting the remaining locations to the ALDI format is critically important to our nationwide commitment to help shoppers fill their carts with quality groceries for less. As shoppers continue to feel sticker shock at the checkout, the value ALDI delivers can't be beat."

FOX Business' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.