DoorDash’s new ad tools could change how restaurants compete for customers

DoorDash is rolling out new advertising features to help restaurants find customers who are more likely to order from them, bring in new diners and expand their business more efficiently.

In a news release shared by the company on Thursday, three new tools have been added to the online food ordering/delivery platform to help restaurants quickly gain regular customers.

"Restaurant brands want to reach customers who will genuinely enjoy their food and hospitality and keep coming back over time," Vassili Samolis, VP of ad products & AI foundations at DoorDash, said in the release.

"We built these tools to help restaurants connect with the right audience and better understand which menu items, promotions and experiences are driving results so they can make smarter decisions, invest with confidence and grow their business on DoorDash."

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One of the tools is called Brand Interest Targeting, which allows restaurants to show ads to people who already like similar food or brands.

In tests, ads using this feature performed better, bringing in over 14% more return on ad spend compared to ads without targeting, according to the news release.

DoorDash also introduced the Brand Sales Growth tool that shows how a restaurant’s sales are growing compared to similar businesses. It specifically looks at trends from the past three months and helps restaurants understand whether their ads are actually helping them grow.

The platform has additionally introduced Average Ticket Sizing Reporting, allowing restaurants to target customers based on how much they usually spend.

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For example, a restaurant can focus on customers who tend to place bigger, higher-value orders — not just more orders.

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The news release reported that, in early tests, targeting high-spending customers increased order size by over 35% and delivered much better returns compared to untargeted ads.

Taken together, the tools signal a shift toward more data-driven competition on the platform, where success may depend less on broad visibility and more on how precisely restaurants can target the right customer.