'DoorDash Grandma' praises Trump tax break after 11K savings amid husband's cancer fight

A DoorDash delivery driver praised President Donald Trump at the White House, saying his "no tax on tips" policy helped her family "immensely" and delivered more than $11,000 in savings ahead of Tax Day.

The driver, Sharon Simmons, met Trump during a delivery to the White House, where she thanked him directly, telling him it had made a significant difference for her household.

"It has helped my family out immensely and I definitely appreciate it," Simmons said, referring to the administration’s push to eliminate taxes on tips.

Simmons, who has worked as a full-time DoorDash driver since 2021, said tips make up a major portion of her income. She told the president she saved more than $11,000 under the policy, calling the amount "very surprising" when asked if the total exceeded her expectations.

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The savings came at a critical time for her family. According to information shared during the event, Simmons’ husband reduced his work hours while undergoing cancer treatment, leaving her income – and the tips she earned – as a key source of financial support. The additional money has helped cover medical-related expenses, offset lost income and pay for travel to visit family.

Trump used the moment to highlight his broader tax agenda, pointing to Simmons’ experience as an example of what he described as widespread relief for working Americans.

"So the reason for this is the fact that I heard you picked up an extra $11,000 because the tax bill was so big – the refund was the biggest you’ve ever had," Trump said, crediting the "Great Big Beautiful Bill." He also referenced similar anecdotes from other taxpayers who, he said, received larger-than-expected refunds under his policies.

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The "no tax on tips" initiative is part of a broader tax package the administration says is aimed at boosting take-home pay for service industry workers and others who rely on variable income.

According to the White House, millions of Americans have already benefited from the provision, with average deductions reaching into the thousands of dollars.

During the exchange, Trump also emphasized that the reported savings did not include potential additional benefits tied to overtime provisions, another component of his tax plan.

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The interaction carried a lighter moment as well, when a reporter asked whether the White House was known for tipping delivery workers. Trump paused before handing Simmons a tip and replied, "Yes, very."

At one point, Trump gestured to the scene and joked, "This doesn’t look staged, does it?" as he continued to promote the policy and its impact.

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For Simmons, the focus remained on the tangible difference the tax change made in her daily life – and the stability it provided during a difficult year for her family as she balanced work and caregiving responsibilities.