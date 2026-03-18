Grubhub launches first-ever commercial drone food delivery service in New Jersey

Grubhub is launching New Jersey’s first-ever commercial drone-powered food delivery service, the company announced last Wednesday.

The service, which will run for three months as a test program, will operate out of Green Brook Township, located one hour southwest of New York City.

The food ordering marketplace will partner with autonomous drone company Dexa to deliver meals directly from a local Wonder food hall operated by its parent company. These Wonder facilities function as high-tech kitchens where staff assemble and finish dishes pre-prepared by its numerous restaurant brand partners, helping streamline the ordering process.

The drone service is expected to deliver food faster than traditional methods and comes at no additional cost beyond standard delivery and service fees, the Chicago-based company said.

AMAZON LAUNCHES 1-HOUR AND 3-HOUR DELIVERY OPTIONS WITH NEW TIERED PRICING STRUCTURE FOR CUSTOMERS

"This service is a glimpse into the future of how autonomous technology will help restaurants and retailers serve customers at a completely new level," CEO of Dexa Beth Flippo said in a statement.

Customers can use the Grubhub app to order from the local Wonder location, which offers 15 different restaurant concepts prepared in a single location, and can specifically opt for drone delivery.

AMAZON EXPANDS SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE TO INCLUDE PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS IN OVER 1,000 CITIES

Dexa’s AI-operated drone, the DE-2020, will then take off and fly along approved paths designed to prioritize safety while minimizing noise and other community disruptions.

Once it reaches the customer, instead of landing, it will safely lower the order to the ground using a controlled tether system.

The drone company’s flight crews will also verify that the food is correctly packaged and secured before taking off, Grubhub said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Through the Grubhub platform, diners can also monitor food delivery using real-time GPS tracking and arrival notifications.

After the three-month trial at Green Brook, Grubhub will then evaluate the program's success and consider expanding the service to other nearby restaurants.