Baby spinach recalled in 10 states

Dole Fresh Vegetables announces a limited recall of its baby spinach sold in 10 states after regulatory testing returned positive for salmonella, as announced this week.

“This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to a sample of Baby Spinach which yielded a positive result for Salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Michigan,” the Dole press release stated.

The products being recalled are 6 oz. Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 oz. Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with use-by dates of 08-05-2019 and were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. The product can be identified by finding the lot code and use-by date at the upper right corner of the bag or the top label on the clamshell of package. UPC codes are located at the bottom left corner of the back of the bag or the bottom label of the clamshell.

Consumers and retailers should consider these products expired, at the risk of contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Dole believe no other products were tainted. The FDA issued the notice after a random test conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

Both Dole and the FDA caution consumers that Salmonella is a foodborne illness and symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can cause serious illness, primarily affecting small children, the elderly, or people with weak immune systems. Most healthy people will not notice an exposure to the organism.

They urge consumers and retailers to contact Dole’s consumer center with concerns or questions at (800) 356-3111, which is open 24 hours daily.

Dole did not immediately respond to comment.