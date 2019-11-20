Deion Sanders gave some advice that skyrocketed this entrepreneur

When Kiara Tyler heard NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders might be interested in investing in her oversized shoeboxes, she thought it was going to be her big break.

But after speaking with her, Sanders told Tyler there was "no longevity" in her designs. However, he did give her some advice: "Make as much money as you can, really fast."

It was that advice that steered her toward creating a streetwear clothing brand.

The Flint, Michigan, designer created a reversible puffer jacket that started selling like hotcakes, kicking off Kalm Clothing.

"I was selling the clothes out of the trunk of my car, and my attorney, who was going to trademark the name for me, he told me that I needed to be in touch with ... 100K Ventures," Tyler told FOX Business' Charles Payne on Wednesday.

Former Obama economic adviser and founder of 100K Ventures Robert Wolf clarified that 100K Ventures is an accelerator group.

"Our idea is we're going to take a great entrepreneur who already has it and just help her go from there," Wolf said on "Making Money with Charles Payne." "And so, our first investment was in Kalm Clothing."

Wolf touted Tyler's resilience and hard-working attitude.

Tyler reiterated to Payne that Flint residents are greatly affected by the water crisis, but they need to realize they create their own future.

"They don't know that you can create a lane for anything in Flint," Tyler said. "If you want to go into the fashion business, there's a fashion business in Flint and there's room for more. There's barbershops in Flint and there's room for more."

"You can create your own lane and all you have to do is be resilient and don't be affected by the things that were already in the media." - Kiara Tyler, Kalm Clothing founder

