Michigan takes a big financial hit due to tariffs

One state where taxpayers are feeling the impact of tariffs is Michigan.

Taxpayers in that state have paid $1.6 billion so far in additional tariffs that were placed on imported products between may 2018 and August 2019. That includes $122 million in August alone, reported by the Grand Rapids Business Journal.

The products include soybeans, dairy, wheat and pork.

That is according to Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, a bipartisan campaign group against tariffs.

The information came from the United States Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Michigan businesses, farmers and manufacturers have faced $589 million in new retaliatory tariffs, including $28 million in August.

Due to that, exports from Michigan are looking at a 7 percent drop this year.

President Trump placed an import tax on steel and aluminum last June, because it is only produced in a few states.

China retaliated with tariffs on agriculture items such as milk, soybeans, wheat and pork.

Michigan is a milk producing state, with 15 percent of production going to China, but due to the tariff war, exports to China are down 54 percent from a year ago.

In an effort to help the agricultural industry, between 2018 and 2019, the Trump administration has paid out about $28 billion to U.S. farmers, according to Bloomberg.