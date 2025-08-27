Cracker Barrel customers in the company's hometown weigh in on logo: 'If something's not broke, don't fix it'

Cracker Barrel has received immense backlash over a controversial decision to change its logo, and despite the company reversing course, customers are speaking out.

Founded in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1969, the company unveiled its new logo last week as part of its new branding campaign – eliminating the image of a man resting on a barrel in favor of a text-only logo for the first time since 1977. On Tuesday, the company announced that it would drop its new logo and keep the "Old Timer" in place.

FOX Business on Wednesday spoke with diners outside a Cracker Barrel in Lebanon, Tennessee – the company’s hometown east of Nashville – to get their reactions to the logo change and subsequent reversal.

"We didn't like it," Yolanda Morrow, who frequently dines at Cracker Barrel with her husband, told FOX Business. "If something's not broke, don't fix it. … I'm glad it's gone back."

Her husband, Eddy, added that he was "glad everybody rebelled like they did."

Other Cracker Barrel diners noted that much of the charm of the Southern country-themed chain, which combines a restaurant and a gift shop, lies in its old-fashioned image.

"I know a lot of people want to update their stuff, but that's what makes this place what it is," Gary Love said. "It's an old country store."

Susie Morgan echoed that sentiment, adding that the logo featuring the "Old Timer," which was created in 1977, is part of people’s memories.

"I don't think they need to change anything about it because I love it the way it is," Morgan said. "Everybody's got used to it like it is, and it's just great because you've got all your memories when you come to it and everything."

Rodney Burlin, who lives near the site of the first Cracker Barrel restaurant on Highway 109 in Lebanon, said that the Cracker Barrel logo is a symbol that people associate with comfort and home-style cooking.

"I even know people from California that come and, as soon as they find a Cracker Barrel, they feel like they are home," Burlin said. "And for them to be making changes like that, it didn't need to be changed."

Burlin also criticized the proposed redesign, saying it "looked like a belt buckle" and stripped away the "Old Timer" tied to the restaurant chain's history.

"I am glad they brought it back to the original," Burlin said.

Customer Bobby Holley, who said he has eaten at Cracker Barrel since it first opened, called the removal of the "Old Timer" from the logo "ridiculous."

"This company was founded back in the 60s, based on home cooking and country-style food," Holley said. "All this woke stuff is ridiculous anyway. I'm glad they've gone back to the original icon, so I'll be coming back every week like I normally do."

William Woodson similarly questioned the reasoning behind Cracker Barrel changing the logo, especially after decades in business.

"Isn't that the reason the store is what it is?" Woodson said. "Change is good if it's good change. Who gets to determine what's good, and who has that right?"

Marla McCants shared the same sentiment: "I know things are changing, but I don’t see why [they would] change it."

Marshall Williams said, "I'm happy with it being changed back. To me, it was like trying to reinvent the wheel."

The restaurant's attempt to modernize its logo occurred as the company's leadership has been working to confront the chain’s declining financial performance. Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino launched a transformation project a year ago aimed at boosting sales and energizing its customer base as the brand faced stagnation. The attempted logo rebrand was part of that effort.

Cracker Barrel did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

