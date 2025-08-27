Cracker Barrel took down Pride page after rebrand fiasco

Cracker Barrel has quietly removed the Pride page from its website after facing consumer backlash over its rebranding efforts.

The website link for Cracker Barrel’s Pride page, which used to boast that the company was "bringing the porch to Pride," now redirects to its "Culture and Belonging" page.

"At Cracker Barrel, welcoming people has always been at the heart of who we are. When we take care of one another, we are able to take even better care of the people who walk through our doors," the page says.

The company has been under intense scrutiny by conservative activists, including Robby Starbuck and Chris Rufo, over its past support of LGBT causes.

Cracker Barrel previously sponsored the Nashville Pride Parade in 2024 and unveiled a line of rainbow-colored rocking chairs for Pride month. The company also has an LGBTQ employee resource group called the "LGBTQ+ Alliance," along with groups for veterans and other communities.

The founder of Cracker Barrel’s LGBTQ group later served on the Human Rights Campaign’s Business Advisory Council. The HRC is known for its Corporate Equality Index, which rates companies on LGBT workplace policies. Critics argue the HRC uses the index to pressure corporations into adopting progressive policies.

Cracker Barrel previously told Fox News Digital it "has not participated in the Human Rights Campaign Index or had any affiliation with HRC in several years." The company did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment about removing its Pride page.

Cracker Barrel received a score of zero on the inaugural index in 2002. The chain was criticized in the 1990s for discrimination against gay employees. In 1991, the company adopted a corporate policy stating that any worker who failed to demonstrate "normal heterosexual values" would be fired.

Eleven employees were terminated under the rule, leading to boycotts and protests nationwide. Over time, Cracker Barrel’s HRC score improved, reaching 80 in 2021 after the company took several public pro-LGBTQ stances.

In 2014, it pulled "Duck Dynasty" products from its shelves after star Phil Robertson made remarks that many deemed to be homophobic. In 2019, the restaurant chain barred a pastor from hosting an event at one of its 660 locations after he preached that homosexuals were "freaks" and "animals" who are "worthy of death" in a sermon.

Cracker Barrel has been the subject of mass consumer outrage over efforts to rebrand and redesign its restaurants. The new interiors dropped the kitschy Americana aesthetic Cracker Barrel was known for in favor of a scaled-down modernist theme.

The new, simplified logo dropped the image of an old man leaning over a barrel and instead just included the company’s name over a yellow barrel shape.

However, it announced this week that it would return to its former logo with "Uncle Herschel" in response to the backlash.

"We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the restaurant chain said in a statement to FOX Business. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been — and always will be — about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family."