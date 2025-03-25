Costco reportedly stops selling shopper-favorite product

Costco has reportedly stopped selling a Kirkland Signature non-dairy milk option in its warehouses.

Members can no longer find Kirkland Signature soy milk at their local warehouse after the company reportedly stopped offering it, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday, citing Costco subreddits.

In mid-March, a social media user claimed on Reddit that Costco told them in an email that Kirkland Signature soy milk "was discontinued due to slow sales."

The Reddit user posted that the retailer said it was "bringing in a branded Soy Milk as an item rotation throughout the year," with the next rotation "due to arrive in August."

Other users expressed sadness at the purported discontinuation of the Kirkland Signature soy milk.

"That’s terrible, I am in shambles right now," one user said. "The price cannot be beat and I mix it with my protein shake daily."

"Ugh! I’m so sad about this. I’ve been looking for it," another reacted.

Kirkland Signature is the private-label brand that the retailer created in the mid-1990s. The company also sells products from name brands at its roughly 900 locations.

Costco typically stocks its warehouses with fewer than 4,000 different products at a given time, according to its most recent annual report.

The company is known for having a "treasure hunt atmosphere" in its warehouses.

Earlier this month, the retailer said about 140.6 million people have Costco membership cards.