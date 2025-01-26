Expand / Collapse search
Costco rolls out new food court changes, prompting excitement among some customers

The wholesale club will officially bring Coca-Cola products to its food courts in the summer

Costco has officially confirmed a month-long rumor that the wholesale club will officially swap out Pepsi for Coca-Cola products at its food courts, prompting excitement among some of its customers. 

"This summer, we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola," Costco CEO Ron Vachris said during the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Thursday. 

Rumors that Costco will swap out its fountain drinks were first reported last month by Costco Insider. 

"After over a decade, Costco is switching back from Pepsi to Coke products in their stores," Costco Insider said in a post on Instagram. "The change will bring Coke, Coke Zero and Diet Coke, as well as Sprite instead of Starry."

costco customers refilling soda at costco

Customers fill cups with PepsiCo. Inc. brand beverages in the food court of a Costco store. Costco reportedly has had Pespi products at its food courts for decades. (Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

FOX Business reached out to Costco for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

The new change will reportedly undo a previous 2013 decision that swapped out the store’s Coca-Cola products for Pepsi.

costco food court signs

Customers wait in line at Costco's food courts. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

According to Costco Insider, the 2013 switch was "a cost-saving measure to keep their famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo."

Costco’s hot dog prices, often praised for remaining so affordable over the years, reportedly haven’t changed since the 1980s. 

Coca-Cola cans in rows

Costco switched from Coca-Cola to Pepsi products in 2013 as part of a cost-saving move, according to the website Costco Insider. (iStock / iStock)

Last year, CFO Gary Millerchip also reassured that Costco’s hot dog prices are expected to remain the same, Fox Business reported at the time.

"I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe," Millerchip said during a quarterly earnings call last May. 

While some Pepsi fans expressed their disappointment in the new swap, many customers shared their excitement about the prospect of Coke returning to the food courts.

Matt West, editor of Costco Insider, told Fox News Digital last month that the publication took a poll among their followers, and "87% preferred Coke over Pepsi," suggesting that the wholesale’s customers were in favor of the change. 

"This better not be a December fools prank so help me god," one user wrote on a Reddit thread last month.

"I don't even take the cup when I get the hot dog! I'll be super happy if they go to Coca-Cola," another Redditor posted. 