Underwater scooter once sold online by Costco, Walmart recalled due to fire risk

Spring breakers may be using an underwater scooter under a recall notice through Costco.

"We've recently discovered a safety issue in the Sublue Mix underwater scooter batteries manufactured between June 2018 and March 2024, involving the battery pack overheating and igniting," a recall notice from Sublue on Friday said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we're proactively launching a recall program to upgrade all affected users to a new generation of safer batteries, completely free of charge," the notice continued.

The California-based company says device models MIXAW01, MIXAB01 and MIXSB01 are impacted by the recall. A photo on the notice shows models in blue and white.

Consumers who wish to see if their model is affected and to order a free replacement battery can visit www.SUBLUE.com/recalls. Those who do have recalled products are told to stop using them immediately, submit a recall application and to return old batteries in Sublue-provided recycling packaging.

The company will ship customers new batteries once the old battery is received. It reminded its customers to not throw old batteries in the trash, or use third-party batteries as replacements for the underwater scooter.

"Underwater scooters enable scuba divers, snorkelers, and free divers to move through the water with less energy exertion and less oxygen usage," according to Florida-based small business Divers Direct.

"We understand that product reliability is essential to earning your trust," Sublue said in a statement. "We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to protect your underwater adventures with the latest technological innovations."

Sublue's website says the company, founded in 2013, prides itself on being "the world's first company to launch a portable underwater scooter." Its products are sold globally for "people's water-related leisure, entertainment, and sports activities."