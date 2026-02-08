Costco drops fresh lineup of Valentine's treats and savory bites for shoppers: report

Costco has reportedly rolled out a new batch of food items, continuing its strategy of regularly refreshing its offerings.

The retail giant, which typically introduces new products on a monthly basis, has added a mix of sweet and savory items, ranging from baked goods and desserts to ready-to-eat meals, according to Food & Wine.

New items spotted in stores reportedly include Filled Heart Madeleines; Matcha & Chocolate Sandwich Cookies; Turkey, Pesto, & Swiss Cheese Pockets; Meatball Panino Italian-style rolls; Chinese BBQ-Style Beef Short Ribs; kimchi pancakes and a Valentine’s Day–themed version of the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake.

Filled Heart Madeleines

Costco appears to be leaning into Valentine’s Day with heart-shaped madeleines. The soft, buttery sponge cakes are filled with either raspberry or chocolate hazelnut flavors.

Matcha & Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Costco has introduced new sandwich cookies featuring Kyoto Uji matcha and Valrhona chocolate. The box includes 12 individually wrapped cookies and retails for about $15.

Chinese BBQ-Style Beef Short Ribs

Ruprecht’s Chinese BBQ-style beef short ribs offer a ready-to-eat option featuring USDA Choice beef. Containing 12 grams of protein per serving, the short ribs are finished in a char siu-style sauce.

Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake

While not entirely new, Costco’s Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake is getting a Valentine’s Day makeover from the bakery, according to Food & Wine.

The dessert — which appeared to be iced with the word "love" in at least one store — features layers of chocolate cake, chocolate and white chocolate mousse, brownie pieces and chocolate panache.

Meatball Panino

Costco’s Meatball Panino stuffed Italian-style rolls pack beef and pork meatballs, marinara and mozzarella into a handheld option priced at about $11 for two.

Crispy Kimchi Pancake

Costco’s new premade kimchi pancakes feature tangy fermented kimchi and pieces of squid and can be quickly pan-cooked.

Turkey, Pesto, & Swiss Cheese Pockets

La Boulangerie has added a new frozen bakery item to Costco’s lineup. Each croissant pocket contains 13 grams of protein and is filled with roasted turkey, Swiss cheese and basil pesto.

Last month, Costco added a new sweet treat to its bakery lineup with the debut of its Peanut Butter Monster Cookies.

Costco did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.