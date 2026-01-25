Costco's lesser-known membership benefits explained

From value-packed bulk items to $1.50 hot dogs, Costco is renowned for its focus on savings. The warehouse giant, however, offers far more than just its in-store products. From travel and automotive programs to remodeling and cleaning services, here are some lesser-known benefits that members may be missing.

Costco Travel

Costco Travel offers a variety of trips, including international destinations, theme parks, cruises and other excursions. Packages typically include accommodations, such as hotels and resorts, as well as transportation, including flights and rental cars. While many offerings come as pre-designed packages, members also have the flexibility to build their own trips.

Rather than focusing solely on the lowest prices, Costco Travel emphasizes high-quality experiences that deliver strong value. Members can expect to save hundreds of dollars while enjoying additional perks of similar value. Some resorts provide credits valued at hundreds of dollars, and certain packages include transportation to and from the airport, as well as scheduled train rides.

Costco Auto

Costco members can access a variety of vehicle deals, including prearranged, no-haggle pricing on new and used cars, with average savings of over $1,000 off MSRP. Members can purchase sedans, electric vehicles, recreational vehicles and take advantage of auto services.

Participating service centers offer 15% off parts, service and accessories with up to $500 per visit. For those buying a new recreational vehicle, exclusive discounts are available through Camping World, the nation’s largest RV retailer.

Costco Next

Costco Next is a specialized online platform offering a catalog well beyond the company’s in-store selection, including camping gear, home goods and specialty items, such as caskets. Members buy directly from trusted, vetted suppliers and can enjoy discounts of up to 40% off.

Shutterfly

Costco members receive an exclusive 51% discount on regularly priced orders at Shutterfly, a leading e-commerce company specializing in personalized photo products. While Costco notes that economy shipping is free on orders over $49, Shutterfly’s website currently lists free shipping for orders of $30 or more.

Insurance

Costco offers a variety of insurance options, including home, auto, renter’s, business health, pet and life insurance.

Through American Family Insurance, Costco members can purchase renter's or bundle home and auto coverage at exclusive discounts.

Depending on the state, life insurance, provided by Protective Life, at Costco features lower premiums during the first five years and offers term periods of either 10, 20 or 30 years, with coverage options up to $5 million.

Figo Pet Insurance offers a 15% discount for Gold Star and Business Members, while Executive Members receive 15% off plus lost pet recovery services through 24PetWatch. In some states, new policyholders may also receive a $25 digital Costco Shop Card upon enrollment.

The CBC Health Insurance Marketplace provides comprehensive business health insurance solutions, including dental, vision, life and disability coverage.

Prescription Program

The Costco Member Prescription Program (CMPP) is a free, value-added program for members that helps lower the cost of prescriptions, including brand-name, generic and pet medications. Savings of up to 80% are listed on popular medications, with current discounts such as $50 off Wegovy.

Executive Members and Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi holders also receive a 2% cash back reward at Costco Pharmacy.

Through Sesame, members can also access home prescription delivery, 24/7 virtual same-day doctor visits, $29 virtual primary care visits within minutes and other health-related savings.

Professional cleaning

Through Stanley Steemer, Costco members receive discounts on floor, tile, hardwood, carpet, furniture and air duct cleanings. For three rooms of the same flooring type, members get one additional room cleaned for free. Similarly, cleaning one air duct system includes a complimentary dryer vent cleaning.

Moving Services

Warehouse members can receive a 25% discount from Budget Truck, a leading rental company known for offering some of the most affordable moving options. Owned by Avis Budget Group, Budget Truck provides trucks and cargo vans with pricing based on factors such as daily rates, truck size, mileage and fuel. Local rentals typically cost under $200 per day, while long-distance moves average around $1,000.

Trucks are available in sizes ranging from 10 to 26 feet, with options for local or one-way moves. Additional services include roadside assistance, moving supplies, towing equipment and additional authorized drivers.

For Executive Members who want several weeks to pack and not drive, PODS delivers containers directly to homes and handles all the transportation. Costco Executive Members receive free delivery and pickup, plus up to 20% off monthly container reservations.

Home Improvement