Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Costco CFO says Thanksgiving outage hurt

The warehouse retailer owned up to its tech snafu over Thanksgiving

FOXBusiness
close
Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) discusses his state’s European popcorn sales and its $1 billion deal with Costco.video

Nebraska’s Costco deal will create 1,000 new jobs: Governor

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) discusses his state’s European popcorn sales and its $1 billion deal with Costco.

Thanksgiving was a little rough on several levels for warehouse retail giant Costco, which suffered a website outage amid critical shopping hours around Black Friday.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
COSTCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION297.34+2.04+0.69%

"It was unfortunate despite all the efforts to have plenty of processing capacity," said Costco CFO Richard Galanti during an earnings call Thursday evening.

US-CHINA REACH PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL

Black Friday shoppers were greeted with a message stating that the website "is currently experiencing longer than normal response times..."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite the outage, Galanti said sales were up in the "very high teens" during the five-day Thanksgiving/Cyber Monday period -- a sign demand could have been better if not for the outage.

"We did leave something on the table there, again we were able to correct it, it took several hours, unfortunately," he added.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT HITS $340 MILLION, WINNER FACES TAX BITE

The outage raised concerns among the investment community whether Costco needs to improve spending on technology. Galanti made it clear that is not the case.

"Rest assured we're spending a lot of money on things like that."

Costco also got pinched with Thanksgiving occurring a week later this year.

For the fiscal quarter which ended Nov. 24, Costco reported e-commerce sales rose 5.5 percent, down slightly from 5.7 percent during the same period a year ago. Net sales came in at $36.24 billion, up 5.6 percent from $34.31 billion last year.

Shares of Costco have gained 44 percent this year, ahead of the S&P 500's gain of 26 percent and ahead of rival BJs, which has seen its stock rise 6 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS