US and China reach phase one trade deal: source

The United States and China have completed phase one of a trade deal, a source confirms to FOX Business. Details of the deal are still being fine-tuned but are expected to avoid the December 15 tariffs, FOX Business has confirmed.

Reports that a deal was ‘imminent’ surfaced during the final hour of trading, giving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq a lift to all-time closing highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was just shy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3168.57 +26.94 +0.86% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8717.317521 +63.27 +0.73% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28132.05 +220.75 +0.79%

Earlier on Thursday President Trump hinted, in a tweet, that the two nations were "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China..."

This is a developing story, please check back.