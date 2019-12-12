US and China reach phase one trade deal: source
A deal is done, with some fine-tuning on the details underway
The United States and China have completed phase one of a trade deal, a source confirms to FOX Business. Details of the deal are still being fine-tuned but are expected to avoid the December 15 tariffs, FOX Business has confirmed.
Reports that a deal was ‘imminent’ surfaced during the final hour of trading, giving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq a lift to all-time closing highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was just shy.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3168.57
|+26.94
|+0.86%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|8717.317521
|+63.27
|+0.73%
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|28132.05
|+220.75
|+0.79%
Earlier on Thursday President Trump hinted, in a tweet, that the two nations were "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China..."
This is a developing story, please check back.