Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

China

US and China reach phase one trade deal: source

A deal is done, with some fine-tuning on the details underway

FOXBusiness
close
Source telling FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn that phase one of the China trade deal is done, but details are still to be determined.video

Phase 1 of China trade deal reportedly done: Source

Source telling FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn that phase one of the China trade deal is done, but details are still to be determined.

The United States and China have completed phase one of a trade deal, a source confirms to FOX Business. Details of the deal are still being fine-tuned but are expected to avoid the December 15 tariffs, FOX Business has confirmed.

Continue Reading Below

Reports that a deal was ‘imminent’ surfaced during the final hour of trading, giving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq a lift to all-time closing highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was just shy.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SP500S&P 5003168.57+26.94+0.86%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8717.317521+63.27+0.73%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28132.05+220.75+0.79%

Earlier on Thursday President Trump hinted, in a tweet, that the two nations were "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China..."

This is a developing story, please check back. 