Coronavirus won't close Adidas

Athletic wear maker goes against the tide of retailers shutting their doors amidst the outbreak

By Lucas ManfrediFOXBusiness
More stores close as coronavirus spreads; price at the pump drops

In an email to employees on Monday, Adidas Group CEO Kasper Rorsted said Adidas will not shut its doors due to the coronavirus.

“We have to keep the company going and open for business to ensure that we can pay our monthly bills and salaries to everyone,” Rorsted wrote. “Closing down is easy, staying open in a healthy environment requires courage, persistence and focus", he said.

Rorsted went on to write, “For all coronavirus-related decisions we will—as a general principle—follow local regulations as different regions/countries/markets are impacted at a different level at any point in time."

"In all regions and countries where legislation allows, we expect the leadership teams to be working from our offices on a daily basis", he noted. "Where work is conducted from home, we ask for your utmost focus and dedication to do your job as good as possible every day.”

The announcement comes just a day after Adidas competitor Nike said it would close its US stores along with a growing list of retailers who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Yahoo Finance was the first to report this story.

