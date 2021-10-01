Coppertone recalls five sunscreen products found to contain benzene

Coppertone, owned by German firm Beiersdorf, has issued a recall on five of its sunscreen sprays sold nationwide in the U.S. after known the carcinogen benzene was detected in several product batches.

The recall is for a dozen specific lots of Pure & Simple SPF 50 Spray, Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50 Spray, Sport Mineral SPF 50 Spray and travel-sized Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50.

NESTLE RECALLS OVER 27,000 POUNDS OF FROZEN DIGIORNO PIZZAS DUE TO MISLABELING

Coppertone said in a press release that the company is issuing the voluntary recall "out of an abundance of caution" and that it "has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall."

The company noted that benzene is a human carcinogen and that exposure at certain levels could "result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders which can be life-threatening."

"Daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies," the firm added.

Consumers may call 1-888-921-1537 with questions regarding the recall and may request a product refund here.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone who has experienced adverse health reactions or other problems with any of the recalled products is encouraged to report them to the Food and Drug Administration's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.