Chili’s takes aim at McDonald’s with new value deal menu offerings

Chili’s is escalating its fight for value-focused diners, taking direct aim at McDonald’s with a new lineup of chicken sandwiches.

The restaurant chain announced Tuesday it is expanding its lineup of Big Crispy chicken sandwiches, which are now included in its $10.99 "3 For Me" bundle — a combo that features an entrée, fries, bottomless chips and salsa, and an unlimited fountain drink.

"With an expanded, full lineup of six Big Crispy chicken sandwiches – all hand-battered and WAY bigger than McDonald's McCrispy – Chili's is giving guests the abundance and quality they actually deserve," the company said in a statement.

CHILI'S SLIMMED-DOWN MENU IS WINNING, CEO SAYS

Chili’s is leaning heavily into size and value comparisons as part of its marketing push.

The company says internal research found its chicken filet is, on average, more than 80% larger than McDonald’s McCrispy filet — underscoring its critique of what it calls "shrinkflation" across the fast-food industry.

CHILI'S THROWS SERIOUS SHADE AT TGI FRIDAY'S OVER MOZZARELLA STICK DIG

"Over the past few years, we've exposed the fast food shrinkflation by serving our massive burgers in the industry-leading $10.99 ‘3 For Me’ meal for a value that can't be found in the drive-thru," Chili's Chief Marketing Officer George Felix said in a statement. "… This is a shakeup to the chicken sandwich category that is long overdue, and one that our guests are going to love."

The new lineup features six variations, including classic and spicy options, as well as flavors like honey chipotle, Nashville hot, buffalo, and a deluxe version topped with bacon and Swiss cheese.

MCDONALD’S EXPANDS INTO SPECIALTY DRINKS WITH 'DIRTY SODAS,' REFRESHERS PUSH

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Meanwhile, McDonald’s is making its own push to win back budget-conscious customers.

The company recently unveiled a revamped McValue menu, set to launch April 21, featuring 10 items priced under $3 and a new $4 breakfast bundle.

Chili’s and McDonald’s did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.