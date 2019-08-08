Chick-fil-A selling mac and cheese in test markets: Report

Chick-fil-A is looking at mac and cheese as a new addition to its menu.

The popular restaurant chain is testing the food at locations in select markets this month, FOX 46 Charlotte reported. The side will go on sale Aug. 12.

The new recipe includes a blend of cheddar, Parmesan and Romano cheeses, according to the report.

Chick-fil-A will sell its new mac and cheese at locations in Baltimore, Houston, San Antonio, Nashville, Phoenix and Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the report.

At least one of the restaurants that will carry the mac and cheese has teased diners with a photo of the dish on Facebook.

This isn’t the first time Chick-fil-A has tried selling mac and cheese. In 2017, the chain added mac and cheese as a side option during a trial offering of family-style meals in three cities. The company also tested mac and cheese at restaurants in six cities last fall, USA Today reported.

Market Force’s Fast Food Market Research Report recently found that Chick-fil-A is America’s favorite fast food restaurant. Chick-fil-A has held the title for four consecutive years.

The chain has also been rapidly growing. An analysis by Nation’s Restaurant News earlier this summer found that Chick-fil-A is the third-largest chain in the U.S., ranked by sales. It jumped up from seventh place last year as it saw sales grow by more than 16 percent, despite all locations being closed on Sundays.