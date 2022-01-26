California organized retail theft ring suspects plead guilty

Two people pleaded guilty to participating in a nearly $2 million organized retail crime ring that targeted more than 40 different retailers.

Jaime Delarosa Sanchez, 55, and Yolanda Delarosa, 48, pleaded guilty to organized retail theft of two or more thefts exceeding $950 and receiving stolen property, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a Facebook post.

Both also faced additional sentences for aggravated white-collar crime exceeding $500,000.

Delarosa Sanchez and Delarosa have been in custody since August, when the CHP investigators assigned to Border Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force uncovered what appeared to be an organized crime ring.

Investigators found over $1.9 million worth of merchandise that had been stolen from 43 different retailers, according to the Facebook post. Investigators also uncovered over $65,000 in cash.

According to the CHP, the pieces of merchandise still had store tags attached to them and several items had security sensors.

Delarosa Sanchez will serve 286 days while Delarosa will serve 364 days. They were both placed on two years of formal probation, according to the CHP.

Two other suspects tied to the crime ring, 26-year-old Jamie Mendoza and 31-year-old Maritza Guerrero, both of Anaheim, are still awaiting trial, according to officials.