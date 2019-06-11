Build-A-Bear brings back, revamps popular promotion following frenzy last year

Build-A-Bear Workshop is back with its “Pay Your Age” promotion, but they’re doing things a differently this time around after the company last year had to cut short the then one-day sale due to overwhelming popularity.

The teddy bear company on Tuesday unveiled the details on their website of how to take part in the “Count Your Candles Sweepstakes And Pay Your Age Limited Ticket Offer.”

Hopeful participants have until Sunday to sign in to or make a Bonus Club Member account and fill out a “birthday profile,” which will allow them to enter the contest, the company said.

“More than 200,000 Guests around the world are expected to receive a Pay Your Age limited ticket,” Build-A-Bear said. “With their ticket, Guests will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24 through June 28 and make one furry friend per child present, limit two furry friends per ticket.”

The sale allows customers to buy a stuffed animal for the same price as their age. The deal is valid at most Build-A-Bear locations in the U.S., Canada or the United Kingdom, the company said.

“Additionally, ten Guests will win the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes grand prize of a birthday party experience to use any time in the next twelve months valued up to $250,” it explained.

Those who win will find out via email around June 21, according to Build-A-Bear. Winners can use the offer during a certain redemption period, which will be written on the ticket, they added.

In the “frequently asked questions” section of the website, the company acknowledged changes in this year’s event. Build-A-Bear has “implemented a process to make this a ticketed event to ensure the best Guest experience,” it said.

As part of a separate query, the company noted that while it has taken efforts to guarantee a good customer experience “with minimal wait times,” they “do expect higher than normal traffic at the Workshop during this period.”

The company’s 2018 attempt at the promotion was cut short due to overwhelming customer response. Build-A-Bear at the time said it had to cut off lines at its U.S. stores after local authorities required outlets around the country to limit crowd sizes.

“Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns,” the company said in a message on its website last year. “We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”

Fox Business’ Matthew Rocco contributed to this report.