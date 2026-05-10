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Buc-ee's set to debut in 6 new states in major expansion push across US

Arizona and Arkansas are set to open their first Buc-ee’s locations later this year

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At least six states are slated to open their first Buc-ee's locations by the end of next year, including two states expected to debut sites in the coming months of 2026.

The Texas-based gas station chain — known for its oversized travel plazas with clean restrooms and beaver-themed merchandise — is expected to open locations in Arizona and Arkansas later this year.

Buc-ee’s inaugural locations for next year also include Wisconsin, Louisiana, Kansas and North Carolina.

While the company’s website currently lists 55 locations across 12 states, the planned expansion would extend Buc-ee's into 20 states. 

BELOVED BUC-EE'S CONVENIENCE STORE CHAIN FACES CUSTOMER SERVICE CRISIS AFTER DEVASTATING 'F' RATING

buc-ee's gas station seen during sunset

Gas pump stations at the Buc-ee's convenience on June 12, 2024, in Luling, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, Arizona is scheduled to open its first Buc-ee's store in Goodyear on June 22.

Located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue, the site will span 74,000 square feet and feature 120 fueling positions.

A similar setup is also expected to debut in Benton, Arkansas, according to the company. 

"We’re happy to announce that it looks to be early to mid-August that the grand opening will take place," Chairman of the City of Benton Advertising and Promotion Commission Bill Eldridge said, according to local outlet KATV.

The location is planned for the northwest corner of I-30 and State Highway 299.

BUC-EE'S PLANS TO OPEN THE WORLD'S LARGEST CONVENIENCE STORE 

merchandise inside Buc-ee's Luling site

The Texas-based convenience store and gas stop, Buc-ee's has become the world's largest convenience store with over 100 gas pumps and a 75,000 square foot store. (Eric Guel / Getty Images)

Wisconsin’s first Buc-ee's location is planned for Oak Creek, according to the city government. The store is expected to open in early 2027 at the southwest corner of I-94 and Elm Road, featuring 120 gas pumps across a 73,370-square-foot travel center.

Ruston, Louisiana, is targeting a mid-2027 opening for its first Buc-ee's location, according to the city. The site is planned for the intersection of I-20 and Tarbutton Road, spanning over 70,000 square feet and including more than 100 fuel pumps.  

Kansas' first Buc-ee's location will come next year in Kansas City, featuring a similar layout to other new builds. The 74,000 square-foot gas station is planned near I-70 and West Village Parkway and is projected to open sometime in 2027.

North Carolina’s first Buc-ee's location in Mebane is slated to open its doors in the coming expansion wave, marking the chain’s continued push into the Southeast. The giant convenience store is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2027, according to local outlet WXII.

Employees prepare brisket offerings inside Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas.

Employees prepare food inside a Buc-ee's convenience store on June 12, 2024, in Luling, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

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While six states are expected to receive their first beaver-branded mega travel centers under Buc-ee's expansion plans, several states already home to the chain are also set for additional locations.

Texas will open its 37th Buc-ee’s site in July in San Marcos, the Austin American-Statesman reported

Elsewhere, travel centers are expected to open next year in Monroe County, Georgia; Lafayette, Louisiana; St. Lucie and Tallahassee, Florida; Gallaway, Tennessee; and Fayette County, Arkansas.

Oak Grove, Kentucky, is also expected to receive a Buc-ee’s location in 2027 or later, while West Memphis has been pushed to June 2028, according to Arkansas Democrat Gazette. 