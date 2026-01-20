Buc-ee's plans to open world's largest convenience store

Buc-ee's, an oversized travel center that's built a cult following, is planning to open the world’s largest convenience store next year.

The company plans to build a location spanning 76,245 square feet in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to Sebastian Daily. The company filed revised site plans and a building permit with St. Lucie County in November, following state approval in April, according to the outlet. But final approval for the project is still pending.

If approved, the massive convenience store will sit at Interstate 95 and Indrio Road, northwest of Fort Pierce and southwest of Vero Beach, and will feature 120 gas pumps and 18 electric vehicle charging stations, the outlet reported.

There will also be more than 700 parking spaces, according to the outlet.

The new location will be bigger than its Luling, Texas, store, which already occupies 75,593 square feet of retail space. That travel center, which officially opened in June 2024, has been its largest to date. Prior to its opening, that title belonged to a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s in Tennessee.

Buc-ee’s, founded in Texas in the 1980s, has long stood out among rivals due to the sheer size of its facilities. For example, 7-Eleven locations typically span just 2,500 to 3,000 square feet, while Wawa and Sheetz stores generally range between 5,000 and 6,500 square feet, according to reports.

While Buc-ee’s large convenience stores and travel centers are a Texas staple, the company has been focused on growing its presence outside the state.

The massive store in Fort Pierce will mark the company's fourth location in Florida.

It already has stores in St. Augustine, Daytona Beach and Ocala, according to the Sebastian Daily.