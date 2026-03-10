Beloved Buc-ee's convenience store chain faces customer service crisis after devastating 'F' rating

It touts the cleanest restrooms in America and a brisket sandwich that built a cult following, but Buc-ee's received the worst possible grade from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The BBB recently gave the Texas-based convenience store brand an "F" rating, citing a failure to respond to nearly 90 complaints filed against the business. The BBB assigns a rating between A+ and F, and although customer reviews do not impact the final grade, the company's interaction and responsiveness to complaints are considered.

According to the BBB's website, many recent complaints cite overpriced items, various product issues, poor or rude customer service, and the inability to return certain items.

BUC-EE'S PLANS TO OPEN THE WORLD'S LARGEST CONVENIENCE STORE

"Bought the chicken, bacon, avocado ranch wrap, it was so disgusting that I had to throw it out the window," a complaint from Feb. 4 to the BBB reads. "There was no bacon, or ranch, and only a few pieces of chicken… [asked] my husband if he wanted some and he tried it too, and said it was the worst thing he's ever ate. It tasted like the most flavorless mush, and on top of it it was $9.49."

"Buc-cee's has TERRIBLE customer service," a January complaint says, referencing a lost or stolen gift card. "They have no phone number for you to call, only email. I have filled out their form with all of the information multiple times and have yet to hear back from them. I just want my gift card that I paid for and want them to treat their customers better."

Buc-ee's did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Image 1 of 4

Despite the recent failing grade, Buc-ee’s has not dampened its expansion momentum. The company currently has 54 U.S. locations across 11 states, with plans to expand into Ohio, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Buc-ee’s large-format stores span tens of thousands of square feet, featuring 120 gas pumps on average and 700 to 1,000 parking spaces. Signature items like Beaver Nuggets and "fresh brisket on the board" have become regular road trip staples.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company ranked No. 5 in the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index for convenience stores, beating out major brands like Shell and ExxonMobil. In late 2025, Buc-ee's earned America's No. 1 quick-service restaurant spot in dunnhumby rankings, outperforming fast-food giants like In-N-Out and Chick-fil-A for customer preference.

The chain has also gained notoriety for its transparency in wages – starting pay can range from $16 to $20 per hour and full-time managers may earn $100,000 to $225,000, according to large hiring signs often posted at store entrances. Employee benefits include 401(k) plans with 100% company matching and three weeks of paid time off.