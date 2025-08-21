Battery-flavored chips that taste like 'licking a 9-volt' target millennials hungry for '90s nostalgia

A nostalgia-focused snack company made a shock announcement this summer by introducing battery-flavored corn chips.

Rewind, a snack brand that debuted earlier this year, announced its newest product on July 10.

The chips are inspired by a strange but familiar '90s sensation – what many recall as the electric tingle of a 9-volt battery.

In a news release, Rewind said that "millions" across the world have been tempted to touch their tongues to a battery – a curiosity that once bordered on rite of passage.

"Pop legend Britney Spears was even asked once in an interview whether she had done so, resulting in a viral video clip," the company said.

"Rewind now offers a snackable way to revisit one of the '90s' weirdest shared experiences – no batteries required."

While the chips are only available at certain Dutch retailers for now, American consumers can request samples through @rewindchips_NL on Instagram.

What do they actually taste like? A spokesperson told FOX Business that the chips provide a "very hard-hitting acidic zing to the tongue, followed up by some salty metallic notes."

"The flavors actually work quite nicely," the spokesperson said.

Chef Mattias Larsson used baking soda to create the battery-like sensation.

"The result is surprisingly tasty and it's definitely a flavor that sparks curiosity."

"We used a blend of citric acid and sodium bicarbonate to create the tongue-tingling effect and balanced it out with mineral salts, which give the chips a metallic tang," the chef shared in a statement. "The result is surprisingly tasty and it's definitely a flavor that sparks curiosity."

In addition to the battery-flavored chips, the company offers flavors such as Cheese & Onion, Tangy Sriracha, Creamy Paprika and BBQ & Honey.

The chips are selling for 1.89 Euros each, equal to $2.21.

The brand also confirmed that the chips are "entirely safe, food-grade and contain no actual battery components."

"We do not recommend or condone licking, biting or otherwise ingesting real batteries," Rewind clarified. "This product is a novelty snack and should be enjoyed responsibly."