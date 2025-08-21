Expand / Collapse search
Battery-flavored chips that taste like 'licking a 9-volt' target millennials hungry for '90s nostalgia

Chef uses special blend of citric acid and sodium bicarbonate to recreate battery-licking sensation

A nostalgia-focused snack company made a shock announcement this summer by introducing battery-flavored corn chips.

Rewind, a snack brand that debuted earlier this year, announced its newest product on July 10. 

The chips are inspired by a strange but familiar '90s sensation – what many recall as the electric tingle of a 9-volt battery.

In a news release, Rewind said that "millions" across the world have been tempted to touch their tongues to a battery – a curiosity that once bordered on rite of passage.

OYSTER CRACKER RECALL: FDA ESCALATES RECALL TO CLASS II AMID POTENTIAL PRESENCE OF 'FOREIGN MATERIAL'

Rewing chips promo

Rewind's battery-flavored corn chips debuted on July 10, bringing a jolt of '90s nostalgia to Dutch supermarket shelves. (Rewind)

"Pop legend Britney Spears was even asked once in an interview whether she had done so, resulting in a viral video clip," the company said.

"Rewind now offers a snackable way to revisit one of the '90s' weirdest shared experiences – no batteries required."

While the chips are only available at certain Dutch retailers for now, American consumers can request samples through @rewindchips_NL on Instagram. 

What do they actually taste like? A spokesperson told FOX Business that the chips provide a "very hard-hitting acidic zing to the tongue, followed up by some salty metallic notes."

Person eating chips

The chips (not pictured here) deliver a "hard-hitting acidic zing," followed by salty metallic notes, according to a company spokesman. (iStock / iStock)

"The flavors actually work quite nicely," the spokesperson said.

POPULAR RITZ SNACK PULLED FROM SHELVES NATIONWIDE OVER DANGEROUS PEANUT ALLERGY MISLABELING

Chef Mattias Larsson used baking soda to create the battery-like sensation.

"The result is surprisingly tasty and it's definitely a flavor that sparks curiosity."

"We used a blend of citric acid and sodium bicarbonate to create the tongue-tingling effect and balanced it out with mineral salts, which give the chips a metallic tang," the chef shared in a statement. "The result is surprisingly tasty and it's definitely a flavor that sparks curiosity."

In addition to the battery-flavored chips, the company offers flavors such as Cheese & Onion, Tangy Sriracha, Creamy Paprika and BBQ & Honey. 

Close-up of tortilla chips

The battery chips (not pictured here) are being sold alongside other flavors like BBQ & Honey and Cheese & Onion. (iStock / iStock)

The chips are selling for 1.89 Euros each, equal to $2.21.

"We do not recommend or condone licking, biting or otherwise ingesting real batteries."

The brand also confirmed that the chips are "entirely safe, food-grade and contain no actual battery components."

Hand holding bowl of chips

Rewind says the product (not pictured here) is completely food-safe, despite its shocking inspiration. (iStock / iStock)

"We do not recommend or condone licking, biting or otherwise ingesting real batteries," Rewind clarified. "This product is a novelty snack and should be enjoyed responsibly."