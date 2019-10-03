Expand / Collapse search
Retail

Baskin-Robbins' new Halloween ice cream is for zombie lovers

By FOXBusiness
Every time October hits, Halloween festivities get the greenlight to officially kickoff.

Dessert emporium Baskin-Robbins joined in on the spooky holiday fun with its limited-edition ice cream treat known as Fright Night Scoop.

Orders of Fright Night Scoop include Baskin-Robbins' “October Flavor of the Month” Candy Mashup – a fully decked out blend of chocolate-flavored ice cream with SNICKERS and caramel cup pieces while salty caramel ribbons add another sweet kick.

Closeup photo of the Baskin-Robbins Fright Night Scoop. (Baskin-Robbins)

If you’re wondering what actually makes the Fright Night Scoop frightening, it’s the radiating Halloween sprinkle mix white chocolate zombie hand that sprouts from serving.

For Halloween shoppers that want something larger to satisfy that sweet tooth, Baskin-Robbins is also offering a striped candy-filled Ghost Cake, a sprinkle-filled Piñata Ghost Cake and a ghastly Spider Web Cookie Cake.

Photo of the Baskin-Robbins Ghost Cake. (Baskin-Robbins)

“October is all about being creative and getting into the Halloween spirit, and our fun and festive lineup this month reflects that attitude,” said Jason Maceda, Senior Vice President of Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada in a statement.

He added: “We’ve released some fantastic treats like the Fright Night Scoop, the Ghost Cake and the Spider Web Cookie Cake to help Halloween fanatics and ice cream lovers take in all of those ghostly good feels, and our Candy Mashup Flavor of the Month combines guests’ favorite candy flavors into one treat that’s perfect for a Halloween party.”

Though there isn’t a definitive market research on the value of Halloween ice cream, last year’s spending on candy for the holiday was said to be around $2.6 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.