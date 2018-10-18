With a strong economy and more than 179 million Americans expected to partake in Halloween celebrations this year, consumer spending is expected to reach record highs once again.

Americans are expected to spend nearly $9 billion this year, mirroring last year's record of approximately $9.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

Despite a slight decrease in overall spending, per-peson spending is predicted to increase from $86.13 to $86.79.

The anticipated spending breakdown will be about $3.2 billion on costumes, $2.7 billion on decorations, $2.6 billion on candy and $400 million on greeting cards.

According to Proper Insights, the firm that administers the National Retail Foundation's Halloween spending survey, the largest area of growth in spending will be on pet costumes, with nearly 20 percent of survey respondents saying that they planned to dress up their pets for Halloween.