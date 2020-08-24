Apple will reopen some stores as COVID cases drop

Apple is planning to reopen some of its retail stores that were closed by a resurgence in coronavirus cases, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told the outlet that a small number of stores are slated to reopen as soon as the end of August and will operate on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future.

The company reportedly began informing retail employees of the reopenings this week by telling staff that stores will continue to follow local guidelines for social distancing and the number of people allowed inside at once.

Apple's retail stores that have reopened have instituted required health and safety measures such as temperature checks for all customers and employees and the use of masks.

A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment to FOX Business on the potential reopenings.

Apple announced the re-closures in July at store locations in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” Apple told FOX Business last month. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

As a result, Apple reportedly reassigned thousands of retail employees to online sales and support positions and would allow them to work remotely.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 5.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with more than 1.9 million Americans who have recovered and more than 177,000 Americans who have died.