Coronavirus surge prompts Apple to re-close more stores

Apple will re-close stores across several states this week amid an ongoing spike in coronavirus cases, the tech giant announced on Wednesday.

The re-closures will take place at store locations in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah, Apple said. The company has re-closed 77 of its 271 U.S. retail locations as COVID-19 cases surged in recent days.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” Apple said in a statement. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Apple shares were flat in trading Wednesday.

The iPhone maker began reopening stores in May after a nationwide shutdown in mid-March. Reopened locations are operating on a modified basis based on local public health guidance, with a mixture of storefront, curbside and appointment-only service.

Apple has instituted a host of safety measures to protect customers and employees at reopened stores. Preventative steps include temperature checks prior to entry, mandatory face coverings and social distancing.

A full list of Apple’s re-closed store locations can be viewed below.

Closing as of Thursday:

Alabama

The Summit

California

Glendale Galleria

Northridge

Pasadena

The Grove

Third St. Promenade

Century City

Manhattan Village

Beverly Center

Sherman Oaks

Topanga

Los Cerritos

The Americana at Brand

Valencia Town Center

Victoria Gardens

The Oaks

Georgia

Cumberland Mall

Perimeter

Lenox Square

Avalon

Mall of Georgia

Idaho

Boise Towne Square

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

Lakeside Shopping Center

Nevada

Fashion Show

The Forum Shops

Town Square

Summerlin

Oklahoma

Penn Square

Woodland Hills

Closed as of Wednesday

Florida

St. Johns Town Center

University Town Center

Mississippi

Renaissance at Colony Park

Texas

Barton Creek

Domain Northside

La Cantera

North Star

Knox Street

Northpark Center

Galleria Dallas

Ciello Vista Mall

Southlake Town Square

University Park Village

Utah