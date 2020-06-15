Which companies sell the most smartphones?

Competition is fierce among the world’s most prolific smartphone makers.

The global smartphone market declined two percent to 1.37 billion units sold in 2019, according to data compiled by market research firm Canalys. The annual decline occurred despite slight growth in the third and fourth quarter.

At present, it’s unclear what long-term impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the global smartphone market. Market leaders, including Apple, experienced interruptions to their supply chains and decreased demand as the pandemic worsened earlier this year. Shipments dropped 13 percent to 292 million units during the first quarter of 2020.

“Smartphones are still a necessity for most people, and device availability in online channels has enabled those who need to replace a broken or lost phone to do so,” Canalys Senior Analyst Ben Stanton said in an April press release. “But many customers who would have bought a new smartphone as a luxury have delayed that purchase.”

FOX Business breaks down the world’s top-selling smartphone brands below, according to data on worldwide shipments in 2019 from Canalys.

Samsung

2019 shipments: 298.1 million.

Global market share: 21.8 percent.

Huawei

2019 shipments: 240.6 million.

Global market share: 17.6 percent.

Apple

2019 shipments: 198.1 million.

Global market share: 14.5 percent.

Xiaomi

2019 shipments: 125.5 million.

Global market share: 9.2 percent.

