Apple

Apple plans Mac trade-in program at U.S. retail stores

Mac sales generated about $25.7 billion in last year

By FOXBusiness
Apple announces it will be reopening select stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more.video

Apple reopens some stores as coronavirus lockdowns ease

Apple announces it will be reopening select stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more.

Apple will launch a trade-in program for Mac computers at its retail stores in the United States on June 15 and Canada on June 18, according to sources cited in a report by Bloomberg.

Customers can exchange a Mac for credit toward a new computer or apply the trade-in value to an Apple gift card.

AAPLAPPLE INC.343.99+10.53+3.16%

The tech giant has previously allowed customers to trade in their Macs via the Apple website and has offered in-store trade-in programs for many of its products, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, a guest looks at the Touch Bar on a MacBook computer shown in a demo room following the announcement of new products at Apple headquarters, in Cupertino, Calif. Higher-end models of Apple?s MacBook

Apple did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

The move could provide a boost in sales as the company began reopening more than 100 locations for storefront and curbside pickup last month that were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mac sales generated about $25.7 billion in fiscal 2019, or almost 10 percent of the company’s total annual revenue.

Apple stock closed at $343.99 per share, up more than 3 percent at the end of Tuesday's trading session.

