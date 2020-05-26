Apple reopening 100+ coronavirus-closed US stores next week

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Apple is reopening more than 100 of its U.S. store locations with curbside and storefront pickup options available next week as states ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

Store locations will be reopened under specific guidelines in 22 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA TO PUSH CONTACT-TRACING APP, REQUIRE ONLINE HEALTH CHECKS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 317.59 -1.30 -0.41%

"This week we’ll return to serving customers in many U.S. locations. For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. "Others will be open for walk-in customers and we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information about hours at their preferred location."

The spokesperson added that the company committed to reopening its stores "in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety" of its customers and employees as its "top priority."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple noted in its announcement that it was one of the first retailers in China to close its doors at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak there. The tech giant has since refined additional health and safety measures and reopened its first location in China in mid-April.

Apple employees will promote social distancing within store locations, face coverings are required for both customers and workers (Apple will provide masks to customers who do not have them), temperature checks will be conducted at the door and enhanced cleanings will take place throughout the day.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS