Autistic Barbie joins Mattel diversity and inclusion line

Mattel is expanding its push for inclusion with the launch of its first autistic Barbie, developed in partnership with autism advocates to reflect how some people on the spectrum experience the world.

Mattel spent more than 18 months developing the autistic Barbie in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), a nonprofit that works to advance the rights and media representation of autistic people. The aim, the company said, was to design a doll that reflects some of the ways autistic individuals experience and navigate the world around them.

"Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we’re proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work," Jamie Cygielman, Mattel’s global head of dolls, said in a statement.

The Barbie design team worked with ASAN to authentically reflect some experiences those on the autism spectrum may relate to.

The doll includes articulated elbows and wrists to allow for movements such as hand flapping and other gestures often used for sensory regulation or expression.

The doll’s eyes are positioned with a slightly averted gaze, reflecting how some people on the autism spectrum may avoid direct eye contact. Accessories include a pink finger-clip fidget spinner that spins, pink noise-canceling headphones designed to reduce sensory overload, and a pink tablet displaying symbol-based Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) apps used to support communication.

The doll also features sensory-conscious clothing, including a loose-fitting purple pinstripe A-line dress with short sleeves and a flowy skirt designed to limit fabric-to-skin contact. Flat purple shoes are included to promote stability and ease of movement.

"Autism doesn’t look any one way," Noor Pervez, the ASAN community engagement manager who worked closely with Mattel on the Barbie prototype, told The Associated Press. "But we can try and show some of the ways that autism expresses itself."

The doll has a suggested retail price of $11.87. It follows the footsteps of many other Barbies that were launched to increase inclusiveness among children’s toys, like blind Barbie, Barbie with Down syndrome and Barbie with Type 1 diabetes.

