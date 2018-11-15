Amazon will start Black Friday a week early this year

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are starting a week early this year.

Beginning Friday, the world’s largest online retailer will start offering discounts that will last through the week, ending on Black Friday (Nov. 23) itself.

Some of the deals being offered include 40 percent off select Mattel toys; 45 percent off Adidas apparel; and 25 percent off Amazon Basic items. Other discounts include a brand-new Amazon Echo Dot for $24 and a $100 discount on an Xbox One 5.

The e-commerce giant also said it will add new deals daily.

Customers buying on-sale items will receive free shipping, with no minimum purchase amount required.

Last year, Amazon clocked in the biggest holiday season ever, including record shopping; Prime membership trials; and sales of Amazon devices.

Mobile shopping has accounted for a larger share of e-commerce spending during the first five days of the holiday shopping season. Last year, online sales during Thanksgiving and Black Friday generated more than $7.9 billion.