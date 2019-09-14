Amazon-owned Whole Foods cuts medical benefits for part-time workers: Report

Some Whole Foods workers are going to lose their medical benefits.

The Amazon-owned grocery chain is cutting benefits for part-time employees who work at least 20 hours per week, Business Insider reported.

The cuts will affect less than 2 percent of Whole Foods’ workforce, according to the report. That’s close to 1,900 employees who will no longer be able to buy into medical coverage through the company starting in January.

Whole Foods has 483 stores in the U.S. and said it has about 95,000 employees.

Full-time employees won’t be affected by the chance, according to the report.

A Whole Foods spokesperson told Business Insider that the company was making the change “to better meet the needs of our business and create a more equitable and efficient scheduling model.”

Whole Foods has made a number of changes since Amazon bought it in 2017. It slashed prices in April in an effort to ditch its pricey image, FOX Business previously reported. But a recent company survey found that most millennials are willing to spend more money at the grocery store if it means they get high-quality food.

