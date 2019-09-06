Whole Foods survey: millennials willing to pay top dollar when grocery shopping

A new Whole Foods survey found when it comes to millennials going grocery shopping, 80 percent said quality is what they're looking for.

Nearly 70 percent of those surveyed will spend more money if they can get high-quality foods.

Another trend among millennials when grocery shopping is transparency.

More than 65 percent of millennials emphasize the importance of food sourcing when they shop for food, especially when it comes to seafood and meat.

Of those surveyed, a majority of millennials said they would gladly pay more money for products that have higher animal welfare standards and that are responsibly sourced.

Much of that focus on sourcing may derive from the fact that many millennials are trying to eat healthier. In fact, 63 percent of millennials are starting or have already incorporated unprocessed or plant-based foods into their diets.

This coincides with a recent finding that millennials aren't drinking as much alcohol, but they are drinking higher-quality booze, according to one executive from a best-selling premium vodka brand.

“They kind of move away from beer towards wine and spirits,” said Grey Goose North America Vice President Martin de Dreuille during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” “What they want to find out is what are these brands and these products with the best ingredients because they want to know what they drink ... They really are much more conscious about their drinking.”

The survey found a majority of millennials are reading labels closely and are buying more organic food.

Despite that, more than half of millennials found sticking to an alternative diet, such as Keto, Whole30, plant-based or vegan is too inconvenient so they are willing to pay more for more convenient options, such as ready-made meals.

But when it comes to healthy ready-made meals, another thing millennials are looking for is how their food impacts the environment.

A majority of millennials try to find food packaging that's more sustainable.

Nearly seven in 10 millennials spent more on their food than they did on travel in the past year.

Some attributed that to the fact that they considered themselves "adventurous" eaters and 60 percent said they cooked brand new dishes often.

The survey, conducted by YouGov, spoke to more than 1,000 adults between the ages of 22 and 37.