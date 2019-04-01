Amazon slashing prices at Whole Foods this week

Amazon is planning to cut prices on hundreds of items at Whole Foods stores this week in a bid to dissolve the "whole paycheck" image the healthy grocer has been known for.

Continue Reading Below

Prices on more than 500 items ranging from sliced ham to "peak-of-season" produce are set to drop at Whole Foods locations nationwide on Wednesday, the company announced on Monday.

And, while the actual discounts will vary depending on the items, Amazon said customers can expect to save an average of 20 percent on "select items" throughout the store.

For example, the price of organic strawberries will drop by $2 to $2.99 per pound and the price of spiral-sliced ham will drop to $3.99 per pound, a savings of at least 33 percent.

While the discounts will be available for all shoppers, Amazon said its Prime members can expect to save an additional 10 percent off of sales items.

Advertisement

“When Whole Foods Market joined the Amazon family, we set out to make healthy and organic food more accessible. Over the last year, we’ve been working together tirelessly to pass on savings to customers,” Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The cuts also come as other big food grocers such as Kroger and Walmart have been trying to maintain their lower prices even as many big food makers like Hershey, Nestle and Unilever were forced to hike prices this year to offset higher freight and ingredient costs.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is planning to launch a lower-price grocery chain in several major U.S. cities over the next few years.

According to the Journal, Amazon has not brought as many Prime members into Whole Foods as it had hoped to since acquiring it in 2017 for $14 billion.