Amazon-sold infant nursing pillows recalled over potentially deadly suffocation risk

Parents and caregivers are being urged to immediately stop using a brand of infant nursing pillows sold on Amazon due to a severe suffocation risk.

Little Grape Land is recalling roughly 1,430 of its nursing pillows because they violate mandatory U.S. safety standards for infant support cushions.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) noted the pillows can obstruct an infant's breathing, posing a serious risk of injury or death.

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The U-shaped pillows were manufactured in China and sold online at Amazon.com from August 2025 through April 2026.

Retailing between $28 and $30, the products were sold in various patterns, including rose floral, alligator, bear, butterfly, cactus, construction truck, forest deer, green leaves, little bunny, spring flower and woodland animal, but do not feature any specific identifying labels or markings.

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To date, no incidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the product.

Frisco, Texas-based XJ Evermore LLC, which is doing business as Little Grape Land US, is offering a full refund to affected customers.

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To receive a refund, consumers are asked to destroy the product by cutting the pillow in half and sending a photo of the destroyed item to the company at recall@evermorepartner.com.

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Amazon and Little Grape Land did not immediately respond to FOX Business' requests for comment.