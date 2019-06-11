Amazon opens second cashier-free store in New York City

It’s a go for Amazon’s second cashier-free store in New York City.

Continue Reading Below

The e-commerce company opened a 1,700-square-foot Go store on Park Avenue in Manhattan on Tuesday, marking its second cashier-free convenience store in New York City. The first location at the Brookfield Place shopping center in Manhattan’s Battery Park City neighborhood opened in May.

"The reception in Brookfield Place has been super positive," Cameron Janes, Amazon's vice president of physical stores, told Business Insider. "So that's one of the reasons we're really excited to be opening up in midtown."

Amazon opened its second Go store in New York City on Tuesday. (AP)

The store offers a slew of lunch and snack options that are deemed “local favorites.” Customers can help themselves at the self-service Starbucks coffee bar that’s stacked with the chain’s standard coffee roasts and 12 different espresso drinks. People can also make their own lattes, Café Americanos and mochas.

"We partnered up with Starbucks to make sure we're offering really great coffee," Janes said. "It's all up to Starbucks standards and we think it's going to be a great offering."

Advertisement

Although the store is cashierless, people can still pay with cash by seeking out an Amazon employee with a mobile device, CNBC reported. Amazon added the feature after critics accused the company of discriminating against people who don’t have a bank account or credit cards.

Other shoppers can utilize the “just walk out” technology charges them for items by scanning the Amazon app when they walk through the store’s turnstiles.

The Park Avenue location is Amazon’s 13th Go store in the U.S., with the majority of them in the West Coast. A 14th location is slated to open in San Francisco.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

It’s unclear how many stores Amazon plans to open in the future. Reports have indicated the e-commerce giant plans to open upwards of 3,000 cashier-free stores, but Janes told CNBC that the company has to be “deliberate” and do research on which consumers they're looking to target.