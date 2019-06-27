Amazon partners with Rite Aid for in-store package pickup service across US

Amazon customers can now begin picking up their package at select Rite Aid locations across the U.S. as part of its Counter pickup service.

The e-commerce giant announced Thursday customers will now be able to select from more than 100 Rite Aid locations to ship their package and pick it up at their convenience within 14 days. The service is part of Amazon’s Locker program, which allows people to ship and pick up packages that are kept in a locker.

“Amazon is always looking for innovative and convenient ways for customers to ship and receive their orders,” Patrick Supanc, Amazon Hub’s worldwide director, said in a news release. “With Counter, we’ve leveraged our growing logistics network and invested in new, easy to use technology to give customers yet another delivery option rooted in flexibility and control.”

Amazon launched its Counter service in the U.S. on Thursday. (Amazon)

“We are excited to partner with national businesses like Rite Aid, and local businesses in the future, to create an outstanding experience for our shared customers,” he added.

Here’s how it works: when shoppers check out, they choose one of the Counter pickup points available in their zip code at their delivery location. They will then receive an email notification with a unique barcode when the package arrives at the store.

Customers will be able to pick up the package by providing the barcode and shop for other items at the Rite Aid they may need. The packages must be retrieved within two weeks.

“By the end of the year, the service will roll out across 1,500 Rite Aid locations — from Oyster Bay, N.Y., to Chula Vista, Calif. Amazon is actively looking to bring additional partners onboard, including small to midsize businesses and other large chains,” Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce company said.

The service will most likely appeal to customers who are more prone to package theft. It works with any items eligible for same-day, one-day, two-day and standard shipping at no extra cost.

The online retailer decided to expand Counter service to the U.S. after a successful rollout in the U.K. and Italy. The new rollout also comes ahead of its annual Prime Day scheduled for July 15 and July 16.