Amazon hits Cyber Monday shopping record, here's what people bought

E-commerce giant Amazon recorded its largest shopping day ever on Cyber Monday – outpacing a record Prime Day earlier this year.

Continue Reading Below

While revenue figures were not immediately available, the company said customers ordered more than 18 million toys and 13 million fashion items between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Throughout what the company calls “The Turkey 5” – Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday – shoppers bought more than 180 million items.

On Prime Day in July, Amazon’s sales are estimated to have been about $4.2 billion over the 36-hour marketing push. That was up 33 percent from the year prior.

On Cyber Monday overall, consumers shelled out about $7.9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

Here are the most popular products shoppers bought at Amazon during the Turkey 5:

The Echo Dot

Advertisement

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a voice-controlled “smart speaker” that connects to Alexa, allowing users to make phone calls, set timers, connect to smart devices around the home and play music, among other things.

The product is currently retailing for $19.99 on the e-commerce giant’s website.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity

Consumers were also quick to snap up AncestryDNA’s consumer DNA test – which can estimate users’ ethnicities from more than 350 regions across the globe. It also provides recent migration paths of users’ ancestors.

This product is currently priced at $59.00 on Amazon, down from $99.

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple devices

In the electronics category, Bose’s QuietComfort noise cancelling headphones was among the most popular products.

The top seller was the version that is compatible with Apple products. Users can not only listen to music and block outside noise with the product, but they can also make calls.

As of Tuesday, shoppers could buy these headphones on Amazon’s site for $299.00.

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s memoir was another best-seller during Amazon’s Turkey 5. The book, which was recently released, details Obama’s personal life experiences through her role at the White House.

The book is currently going for $19.50, a 40 percent discount, according to Amazon.

Jenga

Iconic board game Jenga was another of the site’s top sellers. The game consists of stacking a tower of wooden blocks.

Instant Pot DUO60 – 6 Quart

The Instant Pot Duo is a smart electric programmable cooker that can speed up cooking by as much as six times, according to the company.

The product was listed at a 30 percent discount as of Tuesday.