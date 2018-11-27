Amazon's Thanksgiving-to-Cyber Monday sales set record

Amazon notched its best Cyber Monday this year and the five-day stretch from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, known as the “Turkey 5,” broke company sales records.

In addition, Amazon customers worldwide ordered more than 18 million toys and more than 13 million fashion items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, combined, the online retailing giant said Tuesday.

Sales by small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide grew more than 20 percent on Black Friday year-over-year. Throughout the Turkey 5, Amazon.com customers ordered more than 180 million items.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to break records on Amazon year over year,” the company said in a statement.

The best-selling products at Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books over the Turkey 5 weekend included the new Echo Dot, “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, the Amazon Smart Plug and the L.O.L. Surprise Series toys.