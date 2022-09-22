Amazon fails to cancel FTC subpoenas for Bezos, Jassy testimony

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and Chief Executive Andy Jassy won't be able to avoid testifying in an investigation related to the company’s Prime membership program.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) made that announcement late Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The FTC is investigating the company's policies concerning its Prime sign-up and cancelation process.

Amazon asked the FTC last month to cancel the subpoenas for Bezos and Jassy saying they aren’t steeped in the details of those processes.

The FTC’s staff started the probe in March 2021, looking at whether the company didn’t provide a simple way for customers to cancel the program’s recurring charges, according to the order issued Wednesday.

The FTC said Amazon must largely comply with a June investigative demand that sought information about other Amazon subscription programs, but Amazon pushed back saying the request was too burdensome and expansive.

A spokesman for Amazon said the company cooperated with the FTC investigation and already produced tens of thousands of pages of documents.

"We remain concerned that the latest requests are overly broad and needlessly burdensome, and we will explore all our options," the spokesman said.