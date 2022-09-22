Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon fails to cancel FTC subpoenas for Bezos, Jassy testimony

The FTC probe, that started in March 2021, looks at whether customers of Prime have ways to cancel the program's recurring charges

close
 ‘Fox Across America’ host Jimmy Failla discusses how Amazon Prime is set to debut Thursday Night Football on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’ video

Amazon Prime debuts Thursday Night Football

 ‘Fox Across America’ host Jimmy Failla discusses how Amazon Prime is set to debut Thursday Night Football on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and Chief Executive Andy Jassy won't be able to avoid testifying in an investigation related to the company’s Prime membership program.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) made that announcement late Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The FTC is investigating the company's policies concerning its Prime sign-up and cancelation process.

Amazon asked the FTC last month to cancel the subpoenas for Bezos and Jassy saying they aren’t steeped in the details of those processes.

FTC LOOKING INTO AMAZON'S $1.7B DEAL FOR IROBOT

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

The FTC’s staff started the probe in March 2021, looking at whether the company didn’t provide a simple way for customers to cancel the program’s recurring charges, according to the order issued Wednesday.

The FTC said Amazon must largely comply with a June investigative demand that sought information about other Amazon subscription programs, but Amazon pushed back saying the request was too burdensome and expansive.

Amazon's Andy Jassy speaking while wearing a suit jacket

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. (REUTERS/Richard Brian  / Reuters Photos)

FTC WANTS MORE INFORMATION ON AMAZON'S ONE MEDICAL PURCHASE

A spokesman for Amazon said the company cooperated with the FTC investigation and already produced tens of thousands of pages of documents.

Logo of Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime logo displayed on a phone screen. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We remain concerned that the latest requests are overly broad and needlessly burdensome, and we will explore all our options," the spokesman said.