Amazon

FTC looking into Amazon's $1.7B deal for iRobot

The FTC also said it was looking into Amazon's $3.9 billion purchase of primary health organization One Medical over concerns about the company's market power

The Federal Trade Commission has questions for Amazon concerning the company's acquisition of iRobot for $1.7 billion.

It is the latest deal by the e-commerce giant coming under scrutiny by regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power.

On Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger, according to a regulatory filing.

Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. 

AMAZON ACCUSED OF PRACTICING ANTI-COMPETITIVE BEHAVIOR

iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners for sale

iRobot vacuum cleaners seen in a Target superstore. (Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The iRobot company is known for its popular Roomba vacuum cleaners.

Earlier this month, a group of some 20 pro-privacy and worker organizations, including Public Citizen and Fight for the Future, urged U.S. antitrust enforcers to stop the purchase.

The groups argued the deal would strengthen the already powerful position in smart home devices of the world's second-largest retailer.

Sign for One Medical

A sign is posted in front of a One Medical office on July 21, 2022, in San Rafael, California. Amazon announced plans to acquire health provider One Medical for an estimated $3.9 billion. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Reuters Photos)

FTC WANTS MORE INFORMATION ON AMAZON'S ONE MEDICAL PURCHASE

The FTC also questioned Amazon's $3.9 billion purchase of primary health organization One Medical earlier this month.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 122.19 -2.47 -1.98%

The same concern about the company's expanding market power where raised.

iRobot and Amazon both declined to comment.

A photo illustration of Amazon's logo in front of a warehouse

Amazon warehouse with packages and the company's logo. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. 

The agency said it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it is closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.