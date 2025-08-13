Amazon expands same-day delivery service to include perishable food items in over 1,000 cities

Amazon announced Wednesday it is expanding its same-day delivery service to include thousands of perishable food items, marking the retail giant's latest move to compete with delivery options available through Walmart+ and Instacart.

Shoppers in more than 1,000 cities and towns across the U.S. can now include fresh groceries — like dairy, produce, seafood, frozen foods, baked goods and meat — in their same-day delivery orders, according to a news release from Amazon.

This covers cities like Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Columbus, Ohio; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Prime members — who pay $14.99 a month or $139 annually — can use the service for free on orders over $25 in most cities. Non-Prime shoppers can access the service for a fee of $12.99, no matter the order size, according to Amazon.

The company plans to expand the service to more than 2,300 locations by the end of the year.

"By introducing fresh groceries into our Same-Day Delivery service, we're creating a quick and easy experience for customers," Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said in a statement. "They can order milk alongside electronics; oranges, apples, and potatoes with a mystery novel; and frozen pizza at the same time as tools for their next home improvement project — and check out with one cart and have everything delivered to their doorstep within hours."

The service, which builds on Amazon’s existing grocery delivery network including Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, marks the retail giant's latest effort to rival delivery services provided by Walmart+ and Instacart, Reuters reported.

In June, Walmart announced it was expanding its drone delivery service to three more states. Later that month, Amazon announced it was investing more than $4 billion to triple the size of its delivery network by 2026, with a focus on expanding delivery services across rural America.

In 2024, Amazon brought in more than $100 billion in gross sales from household essentials and groceries, excluding revenue from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, according to the announcement.