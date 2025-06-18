Amazon CEO says AI will reduce his company's workforce

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says artificial intelligence will "change the way" work is done and expects the company's total corporate workforce to be reduced as a result.

Jassy shared the message with employees on Tuesday.

"As we roll out more Generative AI and agents, it should change the way our work is done," he said.

"We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs. It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company."

Jassy urged Amazon employees to "be curious about AI, educate yourself, attend workshops and take trainings, use and experiment with AI whenever you can, participate in your team’s brainstorms to figure out how to invent for our customers more quickly and expansively, and how to get more done with scrappier teams."

He says those who embrace the change "will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company."

The CEO believes Generative AI makes customers' lives "better and easier" and mentioned the roll-out of the next-generation "personal assistant" Alexa+.

Amazon praises itself for its AI shopping assistant, shopping features like "Lens," "Buy for Me" or Recommended Size, AI seller services and AI advertising tools, Jassy said.

"Today, we have over 1,000 Generative AI services and applications in progress or built, but at our scale, that’s a small fraction of what we will ultimately build," the CEO said.

"There's so much more to come with Generative AI. I'm energized by our progress, excited about our plans ahead, and looking forward to partnering with you all as we change what’s possible for our customers, partners, and how we work."