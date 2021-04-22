Amazon bringing automated checkout to supermarkets: report

Get ready for potentially more convenient grocery stores.

In an age of contactless dining, QR code menus and digital payments, Amazon is reportedly bringing its automated technology to supermarkets, according to planning documents for a store opening in Brookfield, Connecticut obtained by Bloomberg.

Like Amazon Fresh stores, shoppers will reportedly be able to enter the newly augmented supermarkets by scanning smartphones via entry and grab what they need and go with seemingly limited interaction with employees. Instead, cameras will track shopping and software will charge customers for what they take when they walk out, according to the Bloomberg report.

Other additions to the tech-driven grocery store will reportedly include a counter for customers to pick up online orders in addition to mainstays like a butcher, according to Bloomberg. Amazon did not immediately return a FOX Business request confirming the store opening, however, the planning documents were filed by an employee who works for the e-commerce giant, according to LinkedIn.

The news comes after the Seattle-based company announced on Wednesday it would roll out a palm recognition technology called Amazon One at Whole Foods Market locations in Seattle this spring. The touchless tech will let customers who sign up for the service, which will link to credit card information, hover their hand over the device. The service will also be used for payment.

Amazon isn't stopping with supermarkets. The tech company announced an augmented reality hair salon in London earlier this week and it was also reported that the company plans to launch a furniture assembly program competing with the likes of Wayfair, Home Depot and Lowe's.

